Duchess Meghan Markle made a sneaky trip to Canada to visit her best friend

Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage(LONDON) — Duchess Meghan Markle made a secret trip to Toronto to visit her best friend, visionary style consultant and entrepreneur Jessica Mulroney. She’s also the daughter in-law of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney.

Meghan, 37, who traveled without Prince Harry, flew commercial round-trip to Toronto for the three-day trip, ABC News has learned.

“Meghan spent three days holed up at Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben’s home in Toronto,” said Omid Scobie, ABC News royal contributor. “They spent their days catching up, cooking together and, of course, playing with Jessica’s children, who love their ‘Auntie Meg.’”

Meghan and Jessica, who met while Meghan lived in Toronto while filming Suits, also had a chance to catch up with old friends during Meghan’s under-the-radar visit.

“There was one evening when Meghan and Jessica secretly headed out into the town to meet some of Meghan’s old, good friends,” Scobie said.

Mulroney and her family played a starring role in Meghan’s May wedding to Prince Harry on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Mulroney and her husband sat in the front row at the wedding, across the aisle from the royal family. Their twin sons, Brian and John, served as page boys in the wedding and their daughter, Ivy, was a bridesmaid.

Brian and John, seven, memorably held the train of Meghan’s Givenchy dress as she walked up the steps of St. George’s Chapel.

Next spring, Meghan and Harry are scheduled to make their first tour of the United States as a married couple. She reportedly has no plans to visit her father, Thomas Markle, who has caused tension with her by speaking to the press.

