Dun-dun: Ice-T arrested after failing to pay bridge toll

James Dimmock/NBC(NEW YORK) — Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, was arrested after failing to pay a toll on the George Washington Bridge between New Jersey and New York City.

ABC News affiliate WABC reports that the rapper and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor was arrested Wednesday morning after he used an E-ZPass lane without a working tag.

Police also issued Ice with a summons for not having a license plates and registration.

Ice-T later took to Twitter to speak out about the incident.

“I love how people think just because I ACT like a cop on SVU I get special treatment from real cops… lol,” he wrote in one tweet.



He then later added, “What I have noticed is that ANY slightly negative news about you.. Will bring your Haters out to party . Lol.

Ice-T currently stars on SVU as Sgt. Odafin Tutuola.

