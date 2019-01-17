Dustin Lynch reveals he only sleeps well when he’s “On the Road Again”

ABC/Randy Holmes – Dustin Lynch can rest easy these days, knowing that his latest single, “Good Girl,” has made it to the top of the country chart. But ironically, the Tennessee native reveals that sleep can actually be hard to come by — unless he’s on the road, that is.

“I don’t sleep great in my bed now. ‘Cause I’m never in it!” he tells ABC Radio. “It’s kinda frustrating.”

“I sleep really well on the bus,” he continues. “I got eleven hours the other night, and apparently we were sliding all over the road. There was a big ice storm; I didn’t feel a bit of it.”

“But, like, last night in my bed that’s not moving, I’m waking up to every little creak,” Dustin admits. “You know, living alone, you’re always on guard.”

Dustin returns to the peaceful oasis of his bus in March to play several dates out West, before he sets out with Thomas Rhett for most of 2019.

Both TR and Dustin are set to play Luke Bryan‘s Crash My Playa concerts next week in Mexico.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.