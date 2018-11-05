Early Voting Allows More To Get Involved

Early voters were packing the Peoria County Election Commission the day before Election Day.

The opportunity to vote before Election Day opens the doors for more voters to be able to have a voice in the community, according to Thomas Bride, executive director of the Peoria County Election Commission.

“The more people engaged in voting is the best for the community, so if it takes early voting and those kinds of things to get more people to the polls then that’s what we are going to do,” Bride said.

Early voting allows those who cannot make it to the polls on Election Day the chance to enter their selection and also allows voters to get it out of the way early.

According to Bride, “We don’t really have an Election Day anymore, it’s just the last day you can vote.”

Along with early voting spanning weeks before the Nov. 6 election, voting by mail has been a popular option for 2018 mid-term election voters.

“Vote by mail numbers are up dramatically,” Bride said.

Voting ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6.