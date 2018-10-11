Early Voting Underway In Central Illinois

Early voting is underway ahead of the November elections.

Elizabeth Gannon, with the Peoria Election Commission, tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that Peoria County residents wanting to vote now can only vote at their office.

“We have a new office. The address is 4422 Brandywine Drive (Peoria),” Gannon said.

She says that beginning Oct. 22, additional voting locations will open up around the county.

“But, if you don’t live in Peoria County, you can go to your local county clerk, and you can vote there all the way prior to the day before the election,” Gannon said.

Gannon says early voting has gotten easier. Registration is now verified by signature.

“So you’ll need to state your full name and your residential address out loud, and then you’ll sign, and they’ll verify your signature,” Gannon said.

For more information about early voting in Peoria County, click HERE.

For more information about voting in Tazewell County, click HERE.

For more information about voting in Woodford County, click HERE.

