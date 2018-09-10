East Bluff Home Damaged By Fire

Peoria Firefighters/Paramedics responded to reports of a working house fire at 5426 N. Isabell Avenue Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived, crews found heavy black smoke and flames coming from the back of the home with heavy flames coming out of two windows.

Neigbors told firefighters that no one was in the home, other than two pets.

Crews made an aggressive interior attack and search. But, they had zero visibility as they advanced the hoses as they started a primary search.

Within minutes, winds changed as the rear sliding door failed, pushing heavy fire and toxic black smoke onto the crews within seconds.

With rapid fire and heat spreading due to winds, Fire Command ordered the crews to evacuate. After ten minutes, they were able to reenter the home and complete search and attack the fire.

One pet was rescued and another died in the kitchen where the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

