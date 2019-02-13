East Peoria H.S. Students Allegedly Distributed Marijuana-Laced Snacks

(From 25 News) – At least nine East Peoria Community High School students were allegedly distributing marijuana-laced snacks between each other.

East Peoria Police Public Information Officer Megan Taylor said the school is handling discipline of the students. Another student at the school told a staff member about the snacks. That employee then reported it to the school resource officer.

The snacks were described as “Fruity Pebble Rice Crispies” laced with marijuana. None of the product was found at the school, Taylor said.

No arrests were made.