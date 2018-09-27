East Peoria High School Teacher Arrested

An East Peoria High School teacher has been arrested for allegedly battering a student.

East Peoria police say Tyler Harrison, 30, was arrested on a charge of battery and transported to the Tazewell County Jail.

Police say the department responded to East Peoria Community High School at 10:03 a.m. Thursday on a report of a student who had been battered by a teacher. Harrison was arrested after officers spoke to him and the student and viewed video of the alleged incident.

No further information has been released.

