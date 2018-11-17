East Peoria Kicks Off Holidays With Festival Of Lights Parade

(From 25 News)–The holiday season will kick off Saturday with the 34th Annual East Peoria Festival of Lights.

The Parade of Lights starts at 5:45 p.m. This year’s parade features a new Santa Claus float. Santa will appear at the end of this year’s parade, featuring a sleigh and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

The parade starts at the intersection of E. Washington St. and Dolans Lane (near AutoZone), and heads west down Washington, turning left on Camp and again on Taylor before ending at the U.S. Post Office at the intersection of Taylor and Springfield Road.

If you miss the parade, it will be rebroadcast on WEEK at 5 p.m. on December 8.

In the days following the parade, the floats will move up Springfield Road to the Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display. The Winter Wonderland will open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving night and remain open through New Year’s Eve, including on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Winter Wonderland hours are 5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 for regular vehicles, $30 for a small bus, and $15 for a full-sized charter bus.

Folepi’s Enchanted Forest will be at 401 W. Washington in the Levee District, featuring the festival’s 35-foot tall Christmas tree, lighted trees decorated by East Peoria grade school students, and the Terry the Tractor parade float.

More information on Folepi events can be found at HERE.