(25 News)— East Peoria is looking to hire a veteran retired Peoria police lieutenant to lead their police department.

News partner 25 News reports the East Peoria City Council is set to vote on hiring Steve Roegge as the city’s new chief of police at next Tuesday’s meeting.

Roegge worked the Peoria Police Department’s traffic and day shift patrol divisions for 30 years before retiring last December.

If hired, Roegge would start out at $120,400 a year. His first day of work would be March 1.