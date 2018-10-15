A 20-year veteran of the East Peoria Fire Department has been recognized as the city’s Fire Department Employee of the Year.

April Huffstutler was presented the award Sunday during East Peoria’s 32nd annual Firefighter Memorial Service.

Huffstutler’s extensive work with the fire department’s public education program propelled her to the honor.

Huffstutler, who was hired by the fire department in September 1998, began assisting the public education program in 2015 and took over as program coordinator in 2017. Huffstutler is credited with expanding activities within the program, which is presented to every East Peoria grade school and pre-school student and provides presentations to businesses, organizations and community events.

The memorial service honored the memory of the four East Peoria firefighters who died in the line of duty in 1959, 1972 and 1980.

Featured during the ceremony was the appearance of a 1939 Diamond T fire engine, which was an original East Peoria Fire Department pumper. Three of the firefighters remembered during the service responded to calls on the same fire pumper.

The memorial ceremony was the concluding event of the East Peoria Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Week events.

The post East Peoria Names Fire Department Employee Of The Year appeared first on 1470 WMBD.