Easton Corbin will close out the 60th Annual National Finals Rodeo next month in Las Vegas

ABC/Image Group LAEaston Corbin returns to Las Vegas next month to play the closing night of the 60th Annual Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. His December 15 concert will take place at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Sin City.

“Performing at the National Finals Rodeo each year has become one of the highlights of my year,” Easton says. “The atmosphere in Vegas is just incredible and I can’t imagine my December without this stop.”

“I am honored they keep asking me back and to be part of the 60th year is huge,” he adds.

Easton’s currently planning his 2019 tour, as he works on the follow-up to his top-five hit, “A Girl Like You.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Dolly Parton invites you into the studio with Miranda Lambert and more in new “Dumplin’” special on CMT Carly Pearce went to Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris for advice about dating Michael Ray Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany launches “practical and comfy” clothing line GWEN STEFANI and BLAKE SHELTON are full of holiday cheer in their “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” video. Luke Bryan says his wife supported him while he struggled as a songwriter Blake Shelton says sexy no longer exists now that his Sexiest Man Alive crown has been taken
Comments