Elmwood Man Dies In Tractor Accident

A tractor accident claimed an Elmwood man’s life over the holiday weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the 21026 W. Tiber Creek Road, in rural Elmwood, Saturday on reports of a man being trapped under a tractor.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 45-year-old Jason Coulter was apparently hauling hay on his property when his tractor got into soggy and muddy terrain. The tractor overturned and pinned him.

Harwood says Coulter was flown by Life Flight to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition. He died there Sunday morning.

Coulter suffered multiple blunt force crush injuries from the accident. There will be no autopsy, toxicology is pending.