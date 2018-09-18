Enrico Fermi Voted Top Illinois Scientist

Voters have chosen Enrico Fermi as the top Illinois scientist.

It was the latest in the series of Illinois Top 200 voting conducted by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

“(Fermi) led the team that created the world’s first nuclear reactor at the University of Chicago,” said library spokesman Chris Wills. “And he was a key player in the Manhattan Project and the creation of the first atomic bomb.”

Coming in at number five in the balloting was Peoria Ag Lab researcher Andrew Moyer. Moyer’s group was responsible for the techniques used in the mass production of penicillin.

Prior to the state’s 200th birthday, Dec. 3, there will be voting on 20 different categories to make the Illinois Top 200.

Voting is now underway for top Illinois athletes. Included in the nominations is Peoria’s Jim Thome, who was recently inducted into the Professional Baseball Hall of Fame. Other nominees include Michael Jordan, Red Grange, Walter Payton, Dick Butkus, Ron Santo, Ryne Sandberg and Bonnie Blair.

The deadline for voting is noon (CDT), Sept. 28. You can cast your vote HERE.

