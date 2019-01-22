Eric Church re-releasing three albums on vinyl

ABC/Image Group LA – This weekend, Eric Church takes his Double Down Tour to St. Louis, Missouri for two nights at Enterprise Center. And if fans are wondering what to expect from his two shows, his opening weekend concerts in Omaha, Nebraska may be a pretty good indication.

In total, the Chief played more than seven hours over the two nights, singing close to seventy songs, and only duplicating thirteen tunes between Friday and Saturday. The North Carolina native even took a few requests.

Eric also has good news for Church fans who actually own record players: He’ll be re-releasing three of his classic albums on colored vinyl in the coming weeks and months.

The second vinyl pressing of his debut, Sinners Like Me, will arrive January 25. It’ll be red, just like the second pressing of Chief, which comes out February 15.

This will be the fourth vinyl run of Carolina, which will be available April 5. It’ll be yellow.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch now: Dierks Bentley lights the flame on the Burning Man Tour “What a dang year!” Thomas Rhett teases new music, as he says thank you for his latest #1 Keith Urban says “The Upside” is that Nicole’s latest movie is “so good” Garth Brooks promises his fans “FUN” is coming in the spring LISTEN: Maren Morris Drops New Single “Girl” Watch now: Carrie thanks Reba, Garth, Vince and Toby for helping her be a “famous country music singer,” and reveals her first choice for a husband
Comments