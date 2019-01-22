Eric Church re-releasing three albums on vinyl

ABC/Image Group LA – This weekend, Eric Church takes his Double Down Tour to St. Louis, Missouri for two nights at Enterprise Center. And if fans are wondering what to expect from his two shows, his opening weekend concerts in Omaha, Nebraska may be a pretty good indication.

In total, the Chief played more than seven hours over the two nights, singing close to seventy songs, and only duplicating thirteen tunes between Friday and Saturday. The North Carolina native even took a few requests.

Eric also has good news for Church fans who actually own record players: He’ll be re-releasing three of his classic albums on colored vinyl in the coming weeks and months.

The second vinyl pressing of his debut, Sinners Like Me, will arrive January 25. It’ll be red, just like the second pressing of Chief, which comes out February 15.

This will be the fourth vinyl run of Carolina, which will be available April 5. It’ll be yellow.