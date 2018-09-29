Explosion, Fire In South Peoria

A South Peoria building is destroyed after an explosion and fire.

Firefighters responded to 1512 W. Antionette at 1:17 a.m. Saturday on a report of an explosion.

The vacant one-story, commerical structure was engulfed in flames as firefighters arrived.

Battalion Chief Tom Carr said the fire was under control in less than 15 minutes, but the building collapsed. A demolition crew was called to remove debris so the fire could be completely extinguished.

There were no injuries and no damage to surrounding houses.

The cause is under investigation.

