Explosive Device Suspect Facing Five Federal Charges

(AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions says federal authorities are charging a 56-year-old Florida man with five federal crimes including the mailing of explosives.

Sessions says the charges carry a maximum of 58 years in prison.

Sessions announced the charges Friday just hours after federal authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc. Sayoc is accused of sending more than a dozen pipe bombs through the mail to prominent Democrats including former President Barack Obama and to CNN.

Sayoc is an amateur bodybuilder and ardent supporter of President Donald Trump who pushed far-right conspiracy theories online.

None of the devices exploded, and no one has been injured.

FBI Director Christopher Wray says more than a dozen pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats and CNN were “not hoax devices.”

Wray says each of the pipe bombs contained materials that could react and cause a potential explosion.

Wray says federal authorities have located 13 improvised explosive devices that were assembled in a similar manner.

Wray said Sayoc was found in part by the agency using fingerprint evidence and possible DNA.

Wray said investigators had fingerprints of Florida resident Cesar Sayoc and had possible DNA collected from two explosive devices. Wray says they matched a fingerprint found on one of the packages that had been sent to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California.

Sayoc was arrested Friday at an auto shop in Plantation, Florida. He has been charged with five crimes and faces 58 years in prison. He will be prosecuted in New York, where five of the 12 devices were found.