Faith Hill helps bring “The World’s Best” to CBS after Super Bowl 53

Monty Brinton/CBS CBS is hoping you’ll make a date with Faith Hill after next year’s Super Bowl.

Faith’s new talent competition show, The World’s Best, is set to premiere on Sunday, February 3 at approximately 10 p.m. ET after Super Bowl 53.

Drew BarrymoreRuPaul Charles, and The Late Late Show’s James Corden join Faith on the judging panel. Corden is one of the program’s producers, along with Survivor’s Mark Burnett.

The World’s Best will attempt to put a new spin on the increasingly-crowded talent show genre by bringing acts from all over the globe to compete in front a 50-person “wall of the world,” in addition to its American judges.

