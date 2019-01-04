Farmington Officer Arrested On Felony Theft Charge

(From 25 News)–A Farmington Police Officer turned himself in to Canton Police Department on a felony theft charge after he was notified by Det. Sgt. Keith Grant that he had obtained a Fulton County arrest warrant as a result of his investigation.

That officer, 39-year-old Joshua I. Putman, of Canton, was charged Thursday afternoon with a single count of theft which is a class 3 felony. The charge was associated with Putnam allegedly stealing over $7,000 cash over a four month time frame, from a local woman.

Putman was allegedly able to access the woman’s bank because of what police describe as a ‘personal relationship’ between the pair. It’s reported that he began using her debit card multiple times without her permission as well as one online credit card transaction.

According to Canton Police, the theft occurred in the form of nearly 30 ATM transactions while he was in uniform.

Putman was booked at the Canton Police Department and released after posting $2,000 cash bond.

He’s expected to appear in Fulton County Circuit Court on February 6th.