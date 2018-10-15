(From 25 News)–A Farmington woman was rushed to a Peoria hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle in a crash near Norris.

The Illinois State Police said a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Richelle Keefauver, 46, of Farmington, was headed north on Illinois Route 78 on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The vehicle crossed the fog line as it approached the intersection with Blue Spruce Road. Police said Keefauver lost control of the car when it hit the gravel shoulder. The car rolled, and Keefauver was thrown.

Both Keefauver and her passenger, 34-year-old Stormie Burnett of Peoria, were taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in stable condition.

Keefauver was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, failure to wear a seat belt, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Burnett was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.

The post Farmington Woman Thrown From Vehicle In Crash appeared first on 1470 WMBD.