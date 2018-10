A fatal crash is under investigation in Peoria County.

It happened about 5:45 Tuesday afternoon at Parks School Road at Princeville-Jubilee Road.

Unconfirmed reports indicate a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and the motorist, who has not been identified, was thrown from the vehicle.

The Peoria County Coroner’s office was called to the scene.

No official information has been available.

The post Fatal Crash In Peoria County appeared first on 1470 WMBD.