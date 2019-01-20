Fatal Pedestrian Hit And Run

At approximately 2:28 a.m., the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian down in the road way in the 3100 block of Farmington Rd.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 39-year-old male.

He was later pronounced deceased at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

Due to the man’s injuries and evidence found at the scene, it appears a vehicle had stuck the man and fled the scene. The suspected vehicle should have some front end damage to it.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The situation is still under investigation. Officials are asking anyone with any information about the accident should call Crimestoppers at (309) 673-9000.