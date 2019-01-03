Father Of Suspected Waffle House Shooter Disputes Sheriff

(AP) – The father of the man from Morton accused of fatally shooting four people in a Nashville Waffle House  claims authorities didn’t expressly tell him to keep guns away from his son.

Jeffrey Reinking registered the claim last month in an ongoing federal civil lawsuit filed against him by one of the victim’s families.

The Tennessean reports that authorities denied the claim.

Reinking’s son, Travis Reinking (pictured),  is charged in the April shooting.

In August 2017, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois said it told Jeffrey Reinking to keep the weapons away from his son, whom the U.S. Secret Service had arrested that July at the White House.

Jeffrey Reinking had locked up his son’s three rifles and a handgun, but later returned the weapons to him.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Nancy Pelosi Elected As Speaker Crime Stoppers Raises Reward For Info Related To Recent Homicide Peoria’s New Trash And Recycling Program Woodford Co. Accident Victim Identified New Congress Gavels In With Nod To History, Warning To Trump Bustos Ready To Get To Work With New Congress
Comments