Federal Election Officer Named For Peoria Area

(From 25 News) – Newly appointed U.S. Attorney John Milhiser named four election officers throughout the district for the U.S. Department of Justice Election Day Program.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Darilynn J. Knauss will work from the Central District of Illinois’ Peoria office to combat any violations, such as intimidation or bribery of voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, or marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.

To respond to complaints of election fraud or voting rights abuses on election day and to ensure the complaints are directed to the appropriate authorities, designated election officers will be available at each of the four offices in the Central District of Illinois, including Peoria, while the polls are open.

To contact Knauss on Nov. 6, call 309-671-7050.

The FBI will also have special agents available in each field office throughout the country to received allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on Election Day.