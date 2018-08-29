FGL stages the World’s Biggest USO Tour for America’s servicemen and women

INDIO, CA - APRIL 27: Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 27, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

ABC/Image Group LA Florida Georgia Line will headline the World’s Biggest USO Tour next month, live from the nation’s capital.

The show will take place at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on September 12, and be livestreamed to service members and their families all over the world.

“This one is very near and dear to us,” Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley tweeted after the event was announced. “Excited to be a part of the World’s Biggest USO Tour.”

JUST ANNOUNCED!!! This one is very near and dear to us. Excited to be a part of the “World’s Biggest USO Tour” 🤘 @the_USO pic.twitter.com/dEmHcHppip — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) August 28, 2018

You can tune in to watch the show starting at 8 p.m. at USO.org/tour.

