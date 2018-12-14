Filling The Heights With Live Music

A native central Illinoisan and San Diego businessman has announced plans to open a performing arts/cultural center in Peoria Heights.

Kim Blickenstaff is converting the former Peoria Heights Public Library, 1327 E. Kelly Ave. (pictured above), into the “Betty Jayne.”

Blickenstaff has purchased the building, and is coverting the venue into one that can host musical performances, lecture series and other special events.

Blickenstaff will call the venue the “Betty Jane” for his late mother, the former Betty Jane Brimmer, herself a performer.

Blickenstaff has set an aggressive timetable for interior demolition and renovation with an inaugural concert scheduled for Feb. 2.

Blickenstaff has also announced plans for a 55-room boutique hotel to be located at the current Prospect Mall, 4617 N. Prospect Road.

The location is currently a single-story office complex, but Blickenstaff would add a second story for the hotel. Blickenstaff said the original plans for the building by local architect Richard Doyle included a second story.

The hotel would be named the Atrium Hotel because of the most distinctive feature that will convert the current outdoor plaza at the location into an atrium.

Blickenstaff has already taken ownership of the current Prospect Mall but the planning for the hotel has not been completed. He hopes to start moving on construction of the Atrium Hotel in 2019.