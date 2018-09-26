Fire At Fulton County Power Plant

Firefighters were called to the Duck Creek power plant near Canton around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Vistra Energy spokesperson Meranda Cohn said the fire was reported in what is called the dumpster house, where coal is offloaded from rail cars.

Personnel on site called 911 as a precaution although the fire was extinguished by the fire protection system within the building. Cohn said no local fire crews were involved in extinguishing the fire.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

