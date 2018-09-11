Fire Closes Peoria Sam’s Club

An oven fire sent some Sam’s Club shoppers and employees home early Monday.

Peoria Fire crews arrived at the store at 4100 N. Willow Knolls around 3:30 p.m., finding light smoke coming from two doors of the side of the building.

Once inside, fire crews found a small fire in a rotisserie oven located in the bakery.

A Peoria Fire official says one sprinkler was activated in the building, and held the fire in check, until it was quickly put out with an extinguisher.

Due to size of the store, it took some time to ventilate the structure.

Occupants of the store were safely evacuated.

There were no injuries.

Employees were sent home early, as the incident was turned over to the Peoria County Health Dept.

The fire is under investigation.

