Peoria firefighters responded to a silo/conveyor fire at Allied Iron and Steel, located at 2600 W. Clark Street, around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews found heavy black smoke and flames coming from a silo and debris adjacent to a storage building. They were able to extinguish the fire with several units including an aerial unit on a nearby overpass.

Bridge traffic on I-474 heading toward SW Adams was affected.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.