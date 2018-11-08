First Accumulating Snow Of The Season Expected

It should look nothing like what’s pictured but the first accumulating snow of the season is forecast late Thursday night into Friday morning.

“We’ll start off with a rain-snow mix Thursday evening, then turn over to snow,” said news partner 25 News Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins. “It will be a light snow for most of the night and most of us will see one to two inches when we wake up in the morning.”

The snowfall is not expected to create a major traffic problem.

“(The snow) will stick to the grassy areas but may not so a lot of sticking on sidewalks and streets,” Collins said.

If you think this is a little early to be talking about snow, Collins says you are right.

“The average date of the first inch of snow in Peoria is Dec. 11 so, yes, it’s a little bit early,” Collins said. “The last time we saw an inch of snow before Nov. 10 was back in 1991.”