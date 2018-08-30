“Fish Sticks As A Pizza Topping?!?!”

You know, just because a food exists doesn’t mean you need to try it as a pizza topping.

Pizza Hut in Taiwan just released a new pizza with fried FISH STICKS on top.

Oh, and it’s also got pineapple on top, almost like they want to send a message that pineapple isn’t such a weird topping in comparison.

Anyway, I’d guess they aren’t going to roll out fish stick pizza here in America, but nothing’s stopping you from trying it at home. But will you?