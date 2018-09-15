Florence Keeps Dumping Rain On Carolinas

(AP) – Tropical Storm Florence keeps drenching the central Carolinas, with an additional 10 to 15 inches of rain expected before it finally swings north over the Appalachian Mountains and into the Ohio Valley on Monday.

The National Hurricane Center says top sustained winds have dropped to near 50 mph with higher gusts, and Florence is expected to become a tropical depression later Saturday.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper calls Florence the “uninvited brute” that could wipe out entire communities. Power outages are widespread including over 740,000 in North Carolina and 163,000 in South Carolina. Rescue crews have used boats to reach hundreds besieged by the rising waters.

At least five people have died since Hurricane Florence crashed into the coast Friday and nearly stalled. Though forecasters later downgraded Florence to a tropical storm, the monster system is barely moving and drenching rains could trigger epic flooding well inland.

More than 360 people in New Bern, North Carolina were rescued Friday and others were still waiting for help hours after then-Hurricane Florence swept in. Most of the city is without power and city spokeswoman Colleen Roberts says thousands of buildings have been damaged.

The city is near the North Carolina coast and is bordered on the east and south, respectively, by two rivers.

Torrential rains from Hurricane Florence will test South Carolina’s infrastructure, which failed under historic flooding in 2015.

The devastating 2015 floods contributed to 19 deaths and crippled parts of the capital city Columbia for months. The state’s infrastructure, weakened by years of neglect, crumbled under the strain of nearly 2 feet of rain. Dams burst across the state. Roads washed out and bridges were compromised.

South Carolina has 42,000 miles of state-maintained roads, according to the state Department of Transportation. Spokesman Pete Poore says the agency is positioning crews of its 3,200 maintenance workers across the state to be ready to fix broken traffic signals, barricade problem areas and do whatever else is needed to make the state’s roads safe again after Florence.

