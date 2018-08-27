Florida Georgia Line is “Sittin’ Pretty” with the latest preview of their new album

Big MachineTyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley offer up a little summertime romance in Florida Georgia Line’s new song, “Sittin’ Pretty.” The accompanying lyric video completes the happy picture with vintage beach footage and retro vacation postcards.

“Sittin’ Pretty” is the fourth preview track from FGL’s follow-up to Dig Your Roots, led by their top ten hit, “Simple.”

This Sunday, Brian celebrates his 33rd birthday. The duo will host the first-ever FGL Fest in a couple weekends at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ahead of the Big Machine 400 on September 9.

