Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard urges country community to support End Gun Violence Together campaign

Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard is one of several country artists speaking out in support of TOMS shoe company founder Blake Mycoskie‘s campaign to end gun violence. In an Instagram video message, Tyler challenges others to support the campaign.
Challenging my country music family to come together with the 90% of Americans who want to pass universal background checks and #endgunviolencetogether Many of us are proud gun owners but ALL of us want to keep our fans, friends, and families safe Please post a video and let’s drive more of our fans to TOMS.com to send a postcard to their representative and make our voices heard. It takes less than 30 seconds but will change history and save lives I challenge: @jasonaldean @lukebryan @taylorswift @blakeshelton @jakeowenofficial @mirandalambert @kelseaballerini @ladyantebellum @littlebigtown @coleswindell @russelled @thomasrhettakins @carlypearce @lukecombs @kanebrown_music @morganwallen @jimmieallen @briankelley @leebrice @locash @carrieunderwood @bradpaisley @thetimmcgraw @keithurban @marenmorris @samhuntmusic @kennychesney @bigandrichofficial @ericchurchmusic @chrisstapleton @chrislane @canaansmith @brothersosborne @dustinlynchmusic
He adds, “Let’s join together with TOMS. We’ve got a lot of fans that need to continue to spread this word. Let’s make a real change.”
Tyler then urges everyone to visit TOMS.com to send a postcard to their representative and make their voices heard on the gun control debate and the desire to pass universal background checks. Last month, Mycoskie announced a campaign that includes a $5 million donation from TOMS to a coalition of organizations to help end gun violence.
“I think we can all come together and agree that something has to change. It’s unacceptable. We shouldn’t have to walk out of our house and live in fear anymore,” Tyler says in another clip.
Please hear my heart. This is not a political post, but a post about the betterment of humanity. Its time we start the uncomfortable conversations to make a change in our country. It starts with us. Let’s #EndGunViolenceTogether. Go to TOMS.com to send your Representatives a postcard demanding they take action on what more than 90% of Americans agree on: universal background checks. I’m proud to partner with @TOMS to #endgunviolencetogether
