Former Dunlap Teacher Appointed To ISBE

A former teacher at Dunlap High School is among a list appointments to the Illinois State Board of Education announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The appointment of Jacqueline Robbins is pending the approval of the Illinois Senate.

According to a news release from Pritzker’s office, Robbins served as UniServ director for Chicago area regions from 2007 to 2017.

Robbins also previously served as community relations manager and instructor of 28 programs at Hult Health Education Center in Peoria and was a program coordinator and instructor at Illinois Central College.

Robbins received her Master of Arts from Bradley University and Bachelor of Arts from Millikin University.