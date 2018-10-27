Former Peoria Heights Mayor Earl Carter Dies

A former mayor of Peoria Heights has died.

Earl Carter died at his home Wednesday at the age of 83.

Carter was mayor of Peoria Heights from 1997 to 2005. He also was a village trustee and Richwoods Township supervisor.

Carter served on the Greater Peoria Mass Transit board for 25 years, the last 18 years as chairman. Carter was also the last surviving member of the Peoria Heights Suburban Lions Club.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Wilton Mortuary, 2201 N. Knoxville, Peoria. A funeral service will be be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the mortuary, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.