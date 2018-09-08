Former Peoria Public Schools Board President Alicia Butler, was found deceased in her home Friday afternoon. She was 55.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says her death was sudden, but he does not suspect anything suspicious.

Butler, in an Aug. 30 post on her own Facebook page, said she was battling mono and pneumonia.

Butler was a former Peoria Public Schools board president. She also was a part of a local radio show hosted by Royce Elliott and Roger Monroe.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

The post Former PPS Board President Alicia Butler Dies At 55 appeared first on 1470 WMBD.