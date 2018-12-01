HOUSTON - APRIL 5: Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife and former first lady Barbara Bush attend the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros at Opening Day at Minute Maid Park on April 5, 2004 in Houston, Texas. The Giants won 5-4. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Former President George H.W. Bush has died at the age of 94.

He is preceded in death by Barbara Pierce Bush, his wife of 73 years.

Mr. Bush was elected president on Nov. 8, 1988, sworn in on Jan. 20, 1989, and served until Jan. 20, 1993.