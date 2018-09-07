Former President Obama Gives Speech At U. Of I.

(AP) – Former President Barack Obama is calling on people to vote in the November election, saying “our democracy depends on it.”

Obama spoke Friday at the University of Illinois, where he received an award for ethics in government. He says the country is at a pivotal moment in its history and “the consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire” than in prior elections.

The speech is Obama’s first big step into the campaign for the midterm elections. His advisers say it’s a preview of the case he’ll make throughout the fall campaign season.

Obama said President Donald Trump is “a symptom, not a cause” of what’s dividing the country.

Obama says Trump is capitalizing on the same resentments, fear and anger that politicians have fanned for years. He’s says it’s the result of a rapidly changing world and growing inequality and that politicians who appeal to that fear are using “an old playbook.”

Obama also blasted Republicans, saying “the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican Party.”

Obama says the Republican-controlled Congress has championed the unwinding of campaign finance laws, made it harder for minorities to vote and voted multiple times to take health care away from ordinary Americans. He also says the GOP has “cozied up” to the former head of the KGB, a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and is calling out lawmakers for not standing up to Trump.

Obama says “What happened to the Republican Party?”

The former president says the U.S. needs to restore “honesty and decency” in government.

Obama says, “It should not be a partisan issue to say that we do not pressure the attorney general or the FBI to use the criminal justice system as a cudgel to punish our political opponents, or to explicitly call on the attorney general to protect members of our own party from prosecution because an election happens to be coming up.”

He says, “I’m not making that up. That’s not hypothetical.”

President Trump this week criticized the attorney general for prosecuting two Republican congressmen, saying it will hurt the party in the November elections.

Obama said Americans and politicians of both parties should stand up against discrimination and “stand up clearly and unequivocally to Nazi sympathizers.” Obama said: “How hard can that be? Saying that Nazis are bad?”

Obama urged his audience of college students to not just vote in the midterm elections, but to lead the fight against President Trump and his allies.

Obama said, “you cannot sit back and wait for a savior.” He said the biggest threat to democracy isn’t Trump but “indifference.”

Obama said people have asked him what he’s going to do for the November election. Obama told the students: “The question is: ‘What are you going to do?”‘

Obama said: “If you thought elections don’t matter, I hope these past two years have corrected that impression.”

Obama will next travel to California and campaign for more than a half-dozen House Democratic candidates at an event in Orange County. Next week, he’ll return to the campaign trail in Ohio to campaign for Richard Cordray and other Democrats.

The post Former President Obama Gives Speech At U. Of I. appeared first on 1470 WMBD.