Four Men, Two Women Sign NLI’s To Attend Bradley

(From Bradley University) – The Bradley men’s basketball program welcomed four players to the team during the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday. The Bradley women’s program signed two players.

Men’s basketball coach Brian Wardle announced Stephan Gabriel (Irvington, N.J.), JaMir Price (Rock Island, Ill.), Ville Tahvanainen (Helsinki, Finland) and Antonio Thomas (Memphis, Tenn.) signed National Letters of Intent to attend Bradley.

“With a lot of talented players graduating in the next two years and for our program to sustain success, it was very important for our Class of 2019 to recruit playmakers,” said Bradley head coach Brian Wardle. “We wanted players that not only make plays for themselves and score but also for others. They are all high-decision makers and have a good feel for the game. We’re very excited about the four newcomers and the skill sets we are bringing in.”

A 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Irvington, New Jersey, Gabriel is averaging 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists during his senior season. Gabriel was also named to the All-Tournament Team at the Grind Session World Championship – one of the nation’s premiere high school basketball showcase leagues in the country.

“Steph is a player that can score inside and out,” Wardle said. “He is very powerful and an explosive player but what I love about his game the most is his ability to make plays and pass the ball.”

A 6-foot-2 guard from Rock Island, Illinois, Price averaged 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists during his junior season at Rock Island High School. He received honorable mention to the IBCA All-State Team following the 2017-18 campaign, while also collecting all-conference and all-metro accolades. He also helped lead the Rocks to a regional title as a junior and a conference championship as a sophomore.

“JaMir is a great playmaker off the dribble,” Wardle said. “He has a high basketball IQ and feel for the game and can do a lot of things to help your team win.”

One of the top recruits in Europe, Tahvanainen finished as the second-leading scorer at this summer’s FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship. The 6-foot-4 guard from Finland averaged 22.3 points in six games during the tournament, while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from 3-point range. Also named an All-Star at the 2018 Nordic Championship, Tahvanainen currently plays for HBA-Märsky, where he ranks sixth in the Finnish 1st Division A with 19.5 points and fourth in assists at 4.5.

“Ville is a tremendous scorer,” Wardle said. “He has a great feel for the game, can shoot from anywhere on the floor, has a quick release and is an aggressive scorer.”

Thomas rounds out the early signees for the Braves as the 6-foot-1 point guard joins the Bradley program from Memphis. He helped lead the Ridgeway High School Roadrunners to the finals of the district championship and was named to the All-Tournament Team following the team’s run. Overall, Thomas averaged 14 points, six assists and four rebounds during his junior campaign.

“Antonio Thomas brings that Memphis toughness and is a pure point guard that leads and wins,” Wardle said. “He is a very good passer and defensive player.”

Third-year Bradley Women’s Basketball head coach Andrea Gorski made two additions to the 2019-20 roster during the Fall Signing Period with Mahri Petree (Detroit, Mich./Arbor Prep) and Roni Roberts (Brownsburg, Ind./Brownsburg) both signing National Letters of Intent to attend Bradley.

A 5-11 guard, Petree is the younger sister of Bradley freshman guard Lasha Petree, who was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week Monday after a 24-point performance in the season opener.

Mahri earned First-Team Class C All-State honors from the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan as a junior after averaging 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last year. She has helped the Gators to back-to-back second-place state finishes. A two-time team captain, Petree was a Detroit News Second-Team All-State pick in addition to earning honorable mention all-state recognition from the Detroit Free Press. Petree also landed on the Ann Arbor News All-Area First-Team.

“Mahri is the type of player every coach wants to have in their program,” said Gorski. “She is a tough, physical player that will do whatever necessary for her team to win. Besides her impressive skill set, she is the consummate team player who makes everyone around her better.”

A 6-2 forward, Roberts was an all-conference performer as a junior, averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal per outing. She also garnered all-county honors, while helping the Bulldogs to a conference and sectional title in 2017-18.

Roberts was part of two sectional and county championship teams at Brownsburg in addition to taking part in the North/South All-Star Game. She also lettered in track at Brownsburg, qualifying for regionals in the discus each of the past two seasons and was part of a conference and sectional championship squad last year.

“With the addition of Roni, we have added an extremely physical and strong post player,” added Gorski. “Her footwork and ability to get low-post position are impressive for a young player and she will bring an outstanding work ethic from day one.”