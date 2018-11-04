Four People Rescued From Peoria Fire, Firefighter Injured

Firefighters rescued four people from a South Peoria fire.

Crews responded to a garage fire at 2003 W. Proctor Street at 11:47 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived to find a two-stall garage fully engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to the house and a motor home parked in the driveway.

Battalion Chief Tom Carr says four people were rescued and led to safety across the street.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze but not before it spread to the attic of the house and the motor home. Multiple crews were needed to control all fires. The fire was under control at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

A home at 1927 W. Proctor St. sustained damage to vinyl siding due to the heat from the blaze.

One firefighter was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center for treatment of a foot injury. There is no word on the firefighter’s condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.