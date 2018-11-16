Fred’s Shoe Repair Founder Dies At 90

(25 News) – Farid “Fred” Khattar, the founder of Peoria mainstay Fred’s Shoe Repair, has passed away at age 90.

Khattar died Tuesday surrounded by his wife and family. Born in Lebanon, Khattar emmigrated to the U.S. in 1957. He worked at Bergner’s repairing shoes before starting up his own business on Prospect Road in Peoria in 1971. He later moved the business to its current location University Street.

His son, Raymond, and grandson, Jarrett, are now helping run the business Fred started.

Khattar was an active member of the St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church and Itoo Society in Peoria.

A visitation is set from 4-7 p.m. Friday, with a recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church. A funeral Mass is set for Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by burial at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria.

Fred’s Shoe Repair is closed Friday and Saturday.