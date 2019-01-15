FREE Donuts?

Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Free Dozen Donuts for the Next Two Weeks

The problem with buying a dozen donuts for the office is that you don’t get a dozen donuts to shamefully eat in your car by yourself. So thanks, Krispy Kreme, for solving that problem.

For the next two weeks, if you buy a dozen donuts at Krispy Kreme, they’ll give you another dozen glazed donuts for FREE.

You have to sign up for Krispy Kreme’s rewards program online to use the deal. And you can only use it once . . . unless you sign up for new accounts every time, but who would do that? 🙂 Sorry if your on a diet like I am tho 🙁