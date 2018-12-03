Fulton County Winery Destroyed, Homes Damaged By Tornado

(From 25 News)–Saturday night five tornado’s touched down within a 30 mile radius affecting Fulton, Mason, Tazewell, and Schuyler counties. Sunday, residents were left picking up the pieces.

Jessica Gilmore was in her families Easton home in Mason County when the tornado moved in, feeling every ounce of its force.

“Hid in the tub the trailer went and I rolled three somersaults in the air with the tub and it landed on me. Then I crawled out and started looking for the animals.”

Gilmore and her three animals made it out alive, sustaining only minor injuries, but she did lose some teeth to the tub.

In another part of Central Illinois, Lewiston in Fulton County, a family business was uprooted and now most of the Native Trail Winery is scattered pieces.

“About 4:30 that super cell came through basically dumped a tornado, it came up out of the valley and over the hill right onto our place. I don’t think it was a very big tornado but judging from what it’s done to some of my stuff down here if it would’ve went through town it probably would’ve been really bad.” – Zach Nayden, Native Trail Winery

“I could see that it was really light and I was like, that doesn’t seem right but I didn’t process it until I looked through that window and saw that the whole half of the back of the garage was gone. It was one of those things where you see it on TV all the time but you don’t expect it to happen to you.” – Kaitie Vanpelt

Though there was significant structural and monetary damage, residents here are happy they escaped with their lives and have the chance to rebuild.