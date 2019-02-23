Funeral Services Scheduled For PND Principal Randy Simmons

Funeral services are scheduled for Peoria Notre Dame High School Principal Randy Simmons.

Simmons was found deceased in his home Tuesday. A cause of death has not been released, but foul play is not suspected.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Monday at St. Philomena Church, 1000 W. Albany Ave.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. The Mass will be officiated by Frs. David Richardson and Kyle Lucas. They will be joined by Bishop Daniel Jenky of the Peoria Catholic Diocese and other priests from the Diocese.

Burial will be in Peoria’s Resurrection Cemetery, 7519 N. Allen Rd.

According to Simmons’ obituary on the Wright and Salmon Mortuary website, in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the newly created Randy Simmons PND Tuition Assistance Fund.

