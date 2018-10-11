Further proving that John & Jaymie CAN be bought, meet our new owner

Meet our new friend Allyson Parks! She won US (John & Jaymie)… well not to take us home or anything but to have an experience with us during our morning show. The auction is from “Be Anything”, The Peoria Playhouse’s Fundraiser designed to help our children imagine the careers of their future and to explore the possibilities of what they can become when they grow up.

Allyson came by with her lovely Mother Rhonda Orr Crank (after getting lost for a bit) for part of our show Tuesday morning and what an amazing young lady she is. She is a junior at Notre Dame, runs cross country and plays softball. She is a beautiful and brilliant young lady who wants to be an engineer but thought radio might be fun to check out and since she is a fan of our show!

We were flattered they bid on us and had a ball having the ladies in for a visit.

-John & Jaymie