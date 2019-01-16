Get a Bouquet & Candy all in One!

This Valentine’s Day, Get a Bouquet Made Out of Reese’s, M&Ms, and Other Candies

Here’s a good Valentine’s Day suggestion for you . . . instead of buying candy AND flowers, buy a candy bouquet that’s BOTH. Walmart.com is selling a bunch of them this year, with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, M&Ms, Kit Kats, and more.

This year, Walmart.com is selling lots of different CANDY BOUQUETS that you can order right now for Valentine’s Day. And the $45 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup one even comes with some fake orange flowers mixed in.

Some of the other candy bouquets available are . . .

1. Twizzlers, $68.

2. Baby Ruth, $65.

3. Kit Kats, $59.

4. M&Ms, $38.

5. Ferrero Rocher, $49.

All of them come with at least 36 small packs of the candy.