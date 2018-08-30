Get ready to go back to the 90’s with Walker Hayes’ new single, coming on Thursday

Monument RecordsWalker Hayes is throwing it back to the nineties with his new single. Hear the full song in the video above!

The “You Broke Up with Me” hitmaker will debut his new release, “90’s Country,” live on ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday.

Expect Walker to namecheck huge hits from the decade, from Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” and the Dixie Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away” to “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” by Kenny Chesney.

The father of six shared his enthusiasm for the new song on social media.

I wanted y'all to hear it from me first. Y’all have been incredible. I'm so excited to announce my new single coming out Thursday… 90's Country!!! pic.twitter.com/0xp8y732d4 — Walker Hayes (@walkerhayes) August 28, 2018

The tune will be available to stream or download on Thursday as well. It’s the first taste of new music from his sophomore album, the follow-up to boom.

Tune in for the debut of “90’s Country” Thursday on Good Morning America starting at 7 a.m. on ABC. Afterwards, you can watch Walker sing his platinum-selling, top-ten-hit “You Broke Up with Me” at GoodMorningAmerica.com.

