Get ready to go back to the 90’s with Walker Hayes’ new single, coming on Thursday

Monument RecordsWalker Hayes is throwing it back to the nineties with his new single. Hear the full song in the video above!

The “You Broke Up with Me” hitmaker will debut his new release, “90’s Country,” live on ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday.

Expect Walker to namecheck huge hits from the decade, from Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” and the Dixie Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away” to “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” by Kenny Chesney.

The father of six shared his enthusiasm for the new song on social media.

The tune will be available to stream or download on Thursday as well. It’s the first taste of new music from his sophomore album, the follow-up to boom.

Tune in for the debut of “90’s Country” Thursday on Good Morning America starting at 7 a.m. on ABC. Afterwards, you can watch Walker sing his platinum-selling, top-ten-hit “You Broke Up with Me” at GoodMorningAmerica.com.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

“O, say can you see…her again?” Carly Pearce may be NASCAR’s most popular anthem singer Go Behind-the-Scenes in a day of Russell Dickerson FGL stages the World’s Biggest USO Tour for America’s servicemen and women “Dang this is so awesome:” Stars react to CMA nominations Did your Favorite Singers and Bands make the Cut for the CMA Nominations? Tim McGraw and Faith Hill join Taylor Swift onstage, as she feels the love from Nashville
Comments