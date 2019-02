Natural Light Just Made a New Strawberry Lemonade Beer

I don’t really think of Natural Light as a beer brand that’s focused on growth or innovation . . . they’re more focused on doing whatever it takes to keep their beer as CHEAP as possible. So this is a pretty surprising business move. There’s a new version of Natural Light called Naturdays . . . which is a strawberry lemonade beer. If you’re curious what it tastes like, apparently it started showing up in stores this week.