Getting Ready for Work Takes Twice as Long When You Have a Kid

Everyone loves their kids. And any parent will tell you they’re worth the hassle. But they’re also HUGE time-wasters . . .

A new survey polled 2,000 people, including parents and non-parents. And it found that having just one kid makes your morning routine take TWICE as long.

The average person with NO kids said they can get ready for work and be out the door in 22 minutes if they’re in a rush. But for people with one child it was 45 minutes.

And the more kids you have, the longer it takes. But it’s not a huge jump. For example, people with one kid said it takes 18 minutes to have breakfast, compared to 24 minutes for people with three kids.

Here are the top five everyday things that take longer when you have a kid . . .

Packing for a trip, 36 minutes longer . . . cleaning the house, 35 minutes longer . . . shopping for clothes, 33 minutes longer . . . ironing, 30 minutes longer . . . and going to the grocery store, also about 30 minutes longer.

The survey found the average parent has a TOTAL of two hours of free time a day, compared to more than three hours for people without kids. (Do people really have that much free time?)

Parents were also asked what they’d do if they suddenly had a free day without their kids around. And the top answer was . . . sleep.

